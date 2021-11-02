Appeal issued for missing Aberdeen man Daniel Cator, last seen on Halloween

Police have issued an appeal for an Aberdeen man who was last seen in the city on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Cator, 25, was reported missing after last being sighted at around 3.50pm in the Berryden Road area.

He is 5ft 8in tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and a beard. When last seen, he was wearing a white, green and grey jacket and a black baseball cap.

Daniel is known to frequent the Aberdeen and Ellon areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number PS-20211031-3100.