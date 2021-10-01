Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Winter Parade to be held to celebrate Grampian Pride in Aberdeen

By Ross Hempseed
October 1, 2021, 11:43 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Post Thumbnail

Grampian Pride will take to the streets of Aberdeen later this month with the a new central theme focusing on “winter style”.

In both 2020 and 2021, Grampian Pride along with other events was held virtually due to the Covid pandemic.

Four Pillars, who stage the event each year, have decided to organise a new Winter Parade during the later half of 2021 to coincide with the easing of restrictions on large gatherings in Scotland.

The theme of this year’s pride is “winter style” which Four Pillars says allows for “even more rainbows and glitter.”

Grampian Pride celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in the north-east with over 6,000 people attending the event in 2019.

The Winter Parade will take place on the October 24 leaving from Holburn Junction at 11am and finishing at Marischal College at noon.

Due to Covid, paraders must have purchased a ticket or wristband to take part.

Adam Simpson, event volunteer, said: “Our main focus this year will be the parade where we can all remember our past, celebrate our present and embrace our future. However, we are working with our partners to secure a fun-filled afternoon/evening for you all.”

The last Grampian Pride event to held was in 2019 when over 6,000 people turned out to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Winter Parade will bring together communities

This year’s Grampian Pride offers a chance to celebrate the community organisations and NHS keyworkers that have supported LGBTQ+ people throughout the pandemic.

Deejay Bullock, event lead coordinator, said: “It’s important during these challenging times we are able to bring the community together.

“To show individuals, that maybe feeling isolated or in difficult situations of their own, that they are not alone and there is a large community around them.

“It is vital that during these times we don’t forget our LGBT+ community, we have to remember our history, celebrate our present and embrace our future.

“And right now, no one knows what that future will look like, so we have to embrace it together, now more than ever.”

Four Pillars itself is a major LGBTQ+ charity in Aberdeen offering support services to the community.

It was set up in 2016 because the founders were dissatisfied with the lack of services available to the LGBTQ+ community in Grampian.

The Hub, run by the Four Pillars, at Regent Quay will be open during the event as a Covid vaccination clinic to encourage people to get vaccinated.

