New mosque set to transform former Frederick Street School will be ‘community facility’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New mosque set to transform former Frederick Street School will be ‘community facility’

By Jamie Hall
September 24, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Frederick Street business centre will be turned into a Mosque.
Frederick Street business centre will be turned into a Mosque.

Plans for a new Mosque which would provide “excellent facilities” for Aberdeen city centre have been given the green light by council planners.

Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre (AMIC) lodged proposals to turn the Frederick Street Business Centre into a place of worship for the city’s growing Muslim community.

AMIC currently occupies the existing Aberdeen Masjid on the Spital – the city’s first Mosque which opened in 1978.

However, the organisation says it is in need of new premises to cope with demand, as it lacks facilities such as prayer halls, a crèche and disabled access.

Increase in demand for Mosque

By moving to the building on Frederick Street, AMIC says it will be able to rectify those issues as well as provide more space for its youth activities, senior programmes and food bank.

It will also be able to offer improved education programmes and office space.

AMIC chairman Ma’aruf Razzak said the organisation was “delighted” to have been granted planning permission.

“Many of the Muslim community, like myself, were born and raised in Aberdeen and the Spital mosque holds a dear place in our hearts,” Mr Razzak added.

“Whilst this will always remain the case, the new site will provide a modern and spacious masjid and community centre that can cater for the wider needs of the community.

“The Spital site has not been fit for purpose for a long time with many limitations in terms of the services and facilities we could offer from there.

“We believe that with this new property we will be able to deliver essential services for children, youth and families, all within the fabric of one building.”

Fundraiser set up for move

The organisation wants the new Mosque to be a community hub for Muslims and non-Muslims alike and plans to increase its offerings once the facilities are up and running.

It expects around 50 people to attend daily prayers, with greater numbers attending in the evenings and at weddings and funerals “a few times a month”.

As part of the move a fundraiser has been set up with the aim of generating £350,000 towards the move.

AMIC’s bid to convert the former school into a Mosque came as planning firm Aurora admitted there was “no realistic prospect” of the business centre building returning to its previous use as an office.

It added the new Mosque would be a “significant footfall-generating development” which would bring wider benefits to the city centre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.