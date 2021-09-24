Safety improvements confirmed at Moray roundabout plagued by ‘near misses’

Transport Scotland has confirmed it plans to redesign the markings at a busy – and confusing – roundabout.

The Fochabers East roundabout, on the A96 Aberdeen-Inverness road, has caused numerous bumps and near misses over the years.

Local representatives have been campaigning for improvements on behalf of locals.

Now Transport Scotland has confirmed work will be carried out to improve safety at the roundabout within weeks.

One of the main issues is that unclear lines on the road make it difficult for drivers travelling from Buckie to Fochabers to know which lane they should be in.

To tackle this, Transport Scotland have said that they have come up with a new design for the roundabout after liaising with Moray Council.

New lining works will take place in the coming weeks.

Work should make bumps a ‘thing of the past’

In an e-mail to Moray MP Douglas Ross, a spokesman said: “Our ongoing design consultations liaising with Moray Council regarding the roundabout and the performance of the junctions, and the investigation into whether further signage or road markings are required at this roundabout have been concluded.

“With the new design for the roundabout marking now complete, we have programmed the lining works to be carried out in the coming weeks.”

Mr Ross welcomed the news, having campaigned for improved safety at the roundabout for some time.

He said: “Too often, drivers approaching the roundabout from Buckie have not known which lane to be in when heading to Fochabers, resulting in bumps and many near misses.

“Transport Scotland have said that the new design for the roundabout markings are now complete and the lining works will be carried out shortly and I know this will be welcomed by many people who have been calling for something to be done for so long.”

Local councillor Marc Macrae hopes the new markings will help prevent further road traffic incidents at the roundabout.

He said: “I welcome that Transport Scotland continued to liaise with Moray Council over this roundabout, and in particular the connections from the A98 and have now produced a new design for the roundabout layout.

“There have been several knocks and almost daily near misses with vehicles using the wrong lanes at this roundabout, which following the re-lining will hopefully be a thing of the past.”