Couple spared jail despite being caught with cocaine worth up to £15,600 to pay off debts

By Danny McKay
September 23, 2021, 4:57 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Jordan Ivancic and Olivia Smith.
A couple have dodged a jail term despite being caught with cocaine worth up to £15,600 after turning to dealing to pay off drug debts.

Jordan Ivancic, 24, became involved in the illegal trade after losing his job in lockdown and racking up a drug debt of £5,000.

However 26-year-old Olivia Smith – his partner at the time – got caught up due to a loved one owing a drug debt to the same people.

When police raided her home in Port Elphinstone in October last year they discovered cocaine in various quantities all over the property, adding up to a total value of between £12,480 and £15,600.

The pair, who are no longer a couple, both admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine between August 28 and October 2 2020, while Ivancic, of Gordon Avenue, Inverurie, also pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between the same dates.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police received intelligence that Smith had been selling drugs from her address on Elphinstone Road.

An evidential search warrant was granted and executed on October 2 2020 at 11.15pm, with both parties present, along with a number of friends and relatives.

A search was carried out and officers discovered varying quantities of both cocaine and cannabis around the property, as well as cash, scales, bags and a vacuum seal machine.

Mrs Merson said the total value of the cocaine recovered was between £12,480 and £15,600, with the cannabis found estimated to be worth between £1,540 and £1,910.

Smith wept uncontrollably in the dock throughout the hearing, while Ivancic attempted to comfort her.

‘It started in desperation’

Defence agent Mike Monro, representing Ivancic, passed a letter to the sheriff containing information about his client.

He said: “I do not wish to state in open court that which is contained in the letter for obvious reasons.”

Mr Monro said Ivancic had lost his job during lockdown, leading to his cocaine addiction, and drug debt, increasing.

He said: “It was made clear to him that the debt was increasing and could not continue to increase without some form of repayment.

“With such pressure put on him he became, instead of just the user, the supplier, particularly with cocaine.”

Mr Monro said Ivancic was the “principal actor” in relation to the cocaine, rather than Smith.

He explained the dealing had not been to the “wider community”, but to his “wider base of associates”.

The solicitor said his client’s “sheer naivety, stupidity and amateurishness” was summed up in that he had provide some “customers” with his bank details to pay for the drugs.

‘She was paying off somebody else’s debt’

Mr Monro said: “It started in desperation. This was him funding his own habit and trying to pay off the debt.”

He told the court the debt had grown to £5,000.

Solicitor Iain Hingston, who appeared representing Smith, said she had become involved due to a family member owing a drug debt to the same people her partner did.

Mr Hingston said “dangerous, violent people that Ms Smith was not used to dealing with” had applied pressure on her to become involved.

He added she had showed contrition and horror at her actions.

Olivia Smith outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court

He said: “Ultimately, she was relieved she was caught.”

The solicitor went on to describe her as a “victim of the trade”, explaining her involvement had begun “because of her love and care for someone else”.

He added: “She made no money. She was paying off somebody else’s debt.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller said: “The damage which the trafficking of controlled drugs caused in communities, specifically in this part of the country, is well known and obvious.

“That is only possible because individuals such as yourselves are prepared, for one reason or another, to become involved in the chain of supply.”

He ordered both accused to be supervised for 12 months.

Sheriff Miller also ordered Ivancic to complete 225 hours of unpaid work and handed him a nine-month curfew.

He gave Smith, of Elphinstone Road, Port Elphinstone, 180 hours of unpaid work and a six-month curfew.

