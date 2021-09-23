Offshore worker turned to drug dealing after losing job during lockdown

An offshore worker who lost his job during lockdown has admitted turning to drug dealing to make ends meet.

Ian Dingwall, 40, was found with cannabis and his pockets stuffed with thousands of pounds in cash when cops searched him on July 23 last year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told he’d been offered the opportunity to make some money selling drugs when he lost his job and had “stupidly” taken it.

Police officers searched Dingwall after his vehicle was spotted not using its indicators and found nearly £2,500 in cash in his jacket pocket and more than £2,200 in his jeans.

Around £250 in cash was also found within a self-seal bag.

The 40-year-old, who claimed the money was to buy a new car, was detained and arrested by police when they also discovered drugs on him.

Cops found messages related to drug dealing on phone

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court that upon stopping a black Volkswagen Golf on Davidson Drive, Aberdeen, Dingwall “immediately stated he had seven grams of cannabis on him and about £5,000 in cash to buy an Audi A3″.

He added: “The accused was searched and a green herbal substance was removed from his jacket pocket.

“He was also in possession of a large amount of cash.

“The accused then unlocked his iPhone to show officers evidence of buying the car but at this time officers observed a message on WhatsApp made reference to ‘an ounce’.

“He was then conveyed to Kittybrewster Police Station.”

An initial examination of Dingwall’s phone was carried out and showed messages that suggested he was supplying cannabis, such as one message requesting a “half-ounce, ASAP”.

A search of the 40-year-old’s home produced a 69-gram package of cannabis with a street value of £1,150 and a smaller bag of green herbal cannabis worth up to £80.

Scales, rolling trays and a marijuana horticulture book were also found.

‘Stupidly’ start selling cannabis

Defence agent Neil McRobert told the court that Dingwall had lost his job at the beginning of last year and had been struggling financially during the lockdown.

He said: “It was suggested to him that in order to address his financial issues he should start selling cannabis and he stupidly did do that.”

During sentencing Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Dingwall that the report into his offences “explains but doesn’t excuse what lay behind what clearly wasn’t a particularly sensible decision”.

She also described it as “a shame” that the 40-year old had offended after having no convictions for a period of 20 years.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Hodge sentenced Dingwall, of Balgownie Place, Bridge of Don, to a community payback order requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in a year,

A confiscation order was also put in place for the £5410 found in Dingwall’s possession.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.