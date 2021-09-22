Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man in dock accused of fatal hit-and-run crash while being chased by cops

By Danny McKay
September 22, 2021, 8:56 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Police at the scene on Great Northern Road.
A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a pedestrian in a hit-and-run while being pursued by the police.

A 48-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition after he was knocked down on Great Northern Road on Monday, August 16.

He died on Saturday, September 11, police have confirmed.

Now, Shaun Rimmer, 28, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of charges, including causing death by dangerous driving.

Rimmer, of no fixed abode, faced a total of eight charges during the behind-closed-doors appearance.

He is charged with fraudulently using or allowing to be used by another person a false number plate, driving while disqualified and without insurance, and driving a vehicle knowing it was taken without consent.

Rimmer also faces charges of failing to stop for police, causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and provide information following an accident, and failing to report an accident to police.

He did not enter a plea during the hearing.

The case was committed for further examination and Rimmer was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

The incident happened during the afternoon of August 16, with police closing off Great Northern Road to traffic just after 2pm, and putting a cordon in place blocking off a section between Clifton Road and St Machar Drive.

The road reopened at 3.55pm.

The case has also been referred to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC).

 

