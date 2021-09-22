Man in dock accused of fatal hit-and-run crash while being chased by cops

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a pedestrian in a hit-and-run while being pursued by the police.

A 48-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition after he was knocked down on Great Northern Road on Monday, August 16.

He died on Saturday, September 11, police have confirmed.

Now, Shaun Rimmer, 28, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of charges, including causing death by dangerous driving.

Rimmer, of no fixed abode, faced a total of eight charges during the behind-closed-doors appearance.

He is charged with fraudulently using or allowing to be used by another person a false number plate, driving while disqualified and without insurance, and driving a vehicle knowing it was taken without consent.

Rimmer also faces charges of failing to stop for police, causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and provide information following an accident, and failing to report an accident to police.

He did not enter a plea during the hearing.

The case was committed for further examination and Rimmer was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

The incident happened during the afternoon of August 16, with police closing off Great Northern Road to traffic just after 2pm, and putting a cordon in place blocking off a section between Clifton Road and St Machar Drive.

The road reopened at 3.55pm.

The case has also been referred to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC).