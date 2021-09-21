Workers removed from Harbour Energy platform after Covid-19 outbreak By Hamish Penman September 21, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm Harbour Energy's Britannia platform. More than a dozen people have been flown off a North Sea platform after a confirmed outbreak of Covid-19 on board. A mixture of positive cases and close contacts have been removed from Harbour Energy’s Britannia installation. The installation is about 130 miles east of Aberdeen. Read more here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.