Pedestrian, 48, dies a month after being hit by car being chased by police

A pedestrian who was hit by a car that police were “pursuing” last month has died in hospital.

The 48-year-old man was raced to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition after he was knocked down on Great Northern Road on Monday, August 16.

Police have now confirmed that he died on Saturday, September 11.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Police say a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Officers were pursuing the Seat Leon Cupra involved in the crash after the driver failed to stop for them in the Northfield area, near the junction with Moir Drive.

As they followed it onto Great Northern Road, the accident happened.

The case has been referred to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC).