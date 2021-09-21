Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thug broke partner’s friend’s nose after drinking ‘frightening’ amount of alcohol

By Danny McKay
September 21, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Kevin Robb.
Kevin Robb.

A drunken thug has been ordered to pay his partner’s friend £500 for breaking her nose and assaulting another pal, after drinking a “frightening” amount of alcohol.

Kevin Robb had gone drinking while his partner went out separately with a group of friends to celebrate her birthday.

But when she came home concerned about her children she became upset when Robb, 48, was not there.

When he did return, a confrontation broke out on Hayton Road, Aberdeen, between him and his partner’s friends.

He broke one woman’s nose and hit another’s head off the ground.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At some point during the evening of July 13 2019, the accused’s partner was told that he had left their house and appeared to be drinking.

“She was concerned about her children, who had been left at home with the accused.”

She returned home with some of her friends and found Robb was not there so became upset.

Robb is ‘ashamed’ of his actions

Robb then arrived outside the address but his partner’s friends tried to tell him to go away “as he was drunk”.

One of the friends then questioned Robb about another incident with her son.

Mrs Merson said: “The accused struck her on the nose with the base of his palm.”

The woman was left with a broken nose.

And Robb then pushed another of his partner’s friends, causing her fall to the ground, before grabbing her hair and repeatedly striking her head against the ground.

She was left with a sore head and neck but was uninjured.

Robb then began to shout and swear at his partner in a “highly aggressive manner”.

He was arrested later that night.

Robb, of Seamount Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of assault, assault to severe injury and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘Completely outrageous behaviour’

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client, who is still in a relationship with the woman, has a “history of alcohol abuse”.

He added a “frightening” amount of alcohol had been consumed on the night of the offence.

Mr McRobert said Robb had “feelings of jealousy and paranoia about his partner going out socialising with others”.

He said Robb was “ashamed” of his actions, and was also himself assaulted immediately after the incident.

The solicitor said Robb recognised he had issues with alcohol, his temper, and jealousy, and has now reduced his alcohol intake “significantly”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Robb: “This is obviously a litany of completely unacceptable behaviour on your part towards these three women.

“Your behaviour towards them, after a very substantial alcohol consumption on your part, was completely outrageous and disproportionate and completely unacceptable.”

He ordered Robb to pay the woman whose nose he broke £500 in compensation, as well as complete 120 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year as an alternative to a jail sentence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.