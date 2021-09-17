Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Highly competent’ restoration of Provost Skene’s House defended

By Jamie Hall
September 17, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Provost Skene's House is undergoing a £3.8 million revamp.
Provost Skene's House is undergoing a £3.8 million revamp.

Council officers have defended the “highly competent” renovation of Provost Skene’s House following criticism over its appearance.

SNP councillor Michael Hutchison last month accused the local authority of “disregarding the city’s heritage” and said the building’s brickwork had been partially covered with mortar.

His comments led to a bad-tempered furore at the subsequent meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee amid claims staff involved in the £3.8 million restoration had been left “distraught”.

Mr Hutchison will be referred to Scotland’s standards watchdog, with members of the council’s administration claiming his actions breached the councillors’ code of conduct.

Provost Skene’s House ‘a little different’

Now local authority officers have provided an update to members of the capital programme committee in which they highlighted the “care” taken over the restoration of Aberdeen’s oldest building.

Michael Hutchison criticised the work at Provost Skene’s House.

In a report which will go before the committee next week, the council’s senior architect Colin Doig acknowledged Provost Skene’s House looks “a little different” – but claimed that is because the previous cement-based mortar was “damaging”.

Instead contractors have used a traditional lime-based mortar, which they claim is “breathable”, will protect the stonework and has already alleviated problems with damp and cold inside the 16th-century building.

“Cement based mortars are not good for masonry buildings as they trap moisture within the walls and cause damage to stonework,” Mr Doig wrote in his report.

“At Provost Skene’s House the cement pointing used in the past was also causing the bedding mortar and even some of the sandstone to fail. Traditional lime mortars are breathable, to not cause damage to stonework.”

Opening date to be confirmed

No date has yet been set for the opening of Provost Skene’s House, although council officials remain optimistic they will be able to welcome members of the public later this year.

It will be the home of a “Hall of Heroes”, celebrating the achievements of notable people from across the north-east.

Architects say they are in “early communication” over an opening date, which will be subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

The latest update on the project will go before the council’s capital programme committee next week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.