Man who exposed himself to Spar worker in ‘inexplicable’ incident escapes with fine

A man who carried out a “quite inexplicable” offence by exposing himself to a shop worker after an all-night bender has escaped with a fine.

Ben Keavey was turned away from the Spar on Greenfern Road in Aberdeen because it was shut but returned soon after and performed a sex act in front of an appalled female employee through the window.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that the 44-year-old had been at a party the previous evening and had “continued drinking” throughout the early morning.

At around 8am Keavey then turned up at the Spar store in search of more booze and was told the shop was closed – but returned soon after and exposed himself before committing a sex act.

One female worker at the Mastrick store witnessed his behaviour and alerted another female colleague.

The act was caught on CCTV and the 44-year old was quickly traced and arrested by police.

Keavey claimed in court he was very drunk and has no recollection of the incident, on May 2.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally exposing himself in a sexual manner so that another could see him.

Accused was seen standing in doorway with his trousers open

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court at Keavey’s initial sentence hearing that the two female shop workers had turned up for their shift at 8am when Keavey began “banging his hands on the window” of the shop.

He added: “The women told him the shop wasn’t open and he walked towards Mastick shopping arcade.

“A short time later the complainer went over to the front door of the locus and observed the accused stood in the doorway facing the into the shop with his trousers open.

“She then called to her colleague and told her what the accused was doing outside the front door.

“The woman then left the till area and walked towards the front door and shouted through the window that she was going to call the police.

“The accused appeared to hear this and turned around while doing up his trousers.”

Offence was ‘enormously unpleasant’

Defence agent Paul Barnett told the court that Keavey, who works as a roofer, had “no recollection at all” of the incident.

He added: “He is highly remorseful and embarrassed about what he did.

“Mr Keavey is not considered at risk of carrying out any more sexual offences.”

Sheriff Andrew Millar told the 44-year old: “This was clearly an incident that was enormously unpleasant and distressing for the members of the public who witnessed your conduct.

“This bizarre incident was a result of your conduct which was caused by alcohol and your behaviour seems to be quite inexplicable really.”

Sheriff Millar fined Keavey, of Strathmore Drive, Aberdeen, £600.

