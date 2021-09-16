Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pensioner exposed himself at bus stop and walked naked wearing only a facemask

By David McPhee
September 16, 2021, 6:18 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Raymond Robertson exposed himself twice on Auchinyell Road, Garthdee
Raymond Robertson exposed himself twice on Auchinyell Road, Garthdee

A pensioner who pulled down his trousers at a bus stop and exposed himself to women and children was found walking naked outside his home just days later – wearing only a facemask.

Raymond Robertson was spotted by parents on more than one occasion alighting from a bus in Aberdeen then carrying out the sick sex act.

The 68-year old was seen at a Garthdee bus stop by women on two separate occasions in July this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that on one instance a mother who was with her child jumped out of her car and asked Robertson to immediately stop what he was doing – at which point he suggested she carry out a sex act on him.

When she angrily shouted to him that children were nearby and could potentially see what he was doing, Robertson brashly made another sick statement, this time involving children carrying out sex acts on him.

Just days later he did the same thing in front of another appalled woman.

The pensioner also admitted to being naked, apart from a facemask, on Ramsey Crescent, Aberdeen, on July 25, 2021.

Robertson pleaded guilty to a total of four charges, including intentionally exposing himself to two women while engaging in sexual activity, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and committing a breach of the peace by being in a state of undress and behaving in a disorderly manner.

OAP said allegations were ‘a load of bull’

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told the court that one woman – who was driving in her car with her two-year-old daughter – saw Robertson get off a bus on Auchinyell Road on July 16, 2021.

He pulled down his trousers and started to urinate before carrying out a sex act on himself.

Ms Gammie said: “She was so alarmed by this behaviour that she posted a picture of the accused on Facebook warning others in Garthdee about what had happened and to watch out when out with their children.”

Four days later another female driver also spotted Robertson exposing himself at the same spot.

She later reported the incidents to the police.

While being interviewed by police, Robertson claimed he had “simply urinated to avoid wetting himself”.

He also told cops he believed the allegations to be “a load of bull”.

But on the evening of July 25, Robertson was spotted completely naked outside his own property except for a facemask, which was worn below his chin.

He then entered the building and into his own property.

The police were again called and Robertson was cautioned and charged.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Court told that accused ‘can’t recall these incidents’

Defence agent Tony Burgess told the court that Robertson struggled with alcohol problems and couldn’t remember any of the incidents.

He said: “I appreciated that there is a denial on his part but he similarly can’t recall these incidents.

“However, he accepts the evidence. His offending is all alcohol-related.”

Sheriff Andrew Millar told the 68-year old: “I take account of the nature of these offences and similarly alcohol appears to be the root of your problem and is present throughout your offending.

“It seems to me that the best interests of the public would be served by the imposition of a community-based order.”

Sheriff Millar sentenced Robertson, of Ramsey Crescent, Aberdeen, to two-year community payback order with a supervision requirement, 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to seek help with his alcohol problems.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for two years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.