Pensioner exposed himself at bus stop and walked naked wearing only a facemask

A pensioner who pulled down his trousers at a bus stop and exposed himself to women and children was found walking naked outside his home just days later – wearing only a facemask.

Raymond Robertson was spotted by parents on more than one occasion alighting from a bus in Aberdeen then carrying out the sick sex act.

The 68-year old was seen at a Garthdee bus stop by women on two separate occasions in July this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that on one instance a mother who was with her child jumped out of her car and asked Robertson to immediately stop what he was doing – at which point he suggested she carry out a sex act on him.

When she angrily shouted to him that children were nearby and could potentially see what he was doing, Robertson brashly made another sick statement, this time involving children carrying out sex acts on him.

Just days later he did the same thing in front of another appalled woman.

The pensioner also admitted to being naked, apart from a facemask, on Ramsey Crescent, Aberdeen, on July 25, 2021.

Robertson pleaded guilty to a total of four charges, including intentionally exposing himself to two women while engaging in sexual activity, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and committing a breach of the peace by being in a state of undress and behaving in a disorderly manner.

OAP said allegations were ‘a load of bull’

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told the court that one woman – who was driving in her car with her two-year-old daughter – saw Robertson get off a bus on Auchinyell Road on July 16, 2021.

He pulled down his trousers and started to urinate before carrying out a sex act on himself.

Ms Gammie said: “She was so alarmed by this behaviour that she posted a picture of the accused on Facebook warning others in Garthdee about what had happened and to watch out when out with their children.”

Four days later another female driver also spotted Robertson exposing himself at the same spot.

She later reported the incidents to the police.

While being interviewed by police, Robertson claimed he had “simply urinated to avoid wetting himself”.

He also told cops he believed the allegations to be “a load of bull”.

But on the evening of July 25, Robertson was spotted completely naked outside his own property except for a facemask, which was worn below his chin.

He then entered the building and into his own property.

The police were again called and Robertson was cautioned and charged.

Court told that accused ‘can’t recall these incidents’

Defence agent Tony Burgess told the court that Robertson struggled with alcohol problems and couldn’t remember any of the incidents.

He said: “I appreciated that there is a denial on his part but he similarly can’t recall these incidents.

“However, he accepts the evidence. His offending is all alcohol-related.”

Sheriff Andrew Millar told the 68-year old: “I take account of the nature of these offences and similarly alcohol appears to be the root of your problem and is present throughout your offending.

“It seems to me that the best interests of the public would be served by the imposition of a community-based order.”

Sheriff Millar sentenced Robertson, of Ramsey Crescent, Aberdeen, to two-year community payback order with a supervision requirement, 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to seek help with his alcohol problems.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for two years.