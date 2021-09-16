Aberdeen charity asks for suitcases, sports equipment and make-up as Afghan families arrive in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen charity asks for suitcases, sports equipment and make-up as Afghan families arrive in city

By Craig Munro
September 16, 2021, 5:55 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
The Abernecessities headquarters in Dyce. Picture by Kath Flannery
The Abernecessities headquarters in Dyce. Picture by Kath Flannery

An Aberdeen charity has asked for donations of make-up, handbags, suitcases and footballs to give to Afghan families arriving in the city.

Abernecessities, which provides underprivileged families with items to help them look after their children, made the appeal on its Facebook page earlier this evening.

The post says the items have been specifically requested, and efforts are being made to supply other essentials to the recent arrivals.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed last month that a number of refugees from Afghanistan would be welcomed to the city after the Taliban swept to power in the country, leaving many fearing for their safety.

SNP councillor Michael Hutchison said the city should “play its part” in offering places for families to stay, while Conservative Ryan Houghton added Aberdeen had a “proud history” of supporting those fleeing “horrible circumstances”.

Help those in need ‘feel more like themselves’

Abernecessities said make-up was needed for women who “are absolutely desperate to feel more like themselves”, while footballs would allow children to play in the park.

The comments on the post suggest many locals were up for helping out, with offers of eyeliner, large suitcases and leather handbags being made.

Those wishing to drop off items are asked to travel to Craigievar House in Kirkhill Industrial Estate, Dyce, before 8pm today or between 10am and 12pm tomorrow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.