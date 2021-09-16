Plans for more flats overlooking Union Terrace Gardens could ‘reinvigorate city centre’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans for more flats overlooking Union Terrace Gardens could ‘reinvigorate city centre’

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 16, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Pictured is a locator of Denburn House, Union Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Pictured is a locator of Denburn House, Union Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture by DARRELL BENNS

A historic Aberdeen building could be the latest of former office block to be transformed into flats amid claims it could “revitalise the city centre”.

Mandale Homes has applied to the local authority in a bid to turn the Grade B-Listed Denburn House on Union Terrace into 86 flats.

Planning documents show the development would include 19 studio apartments, 60 one-bed flats and seven two-bed apartments.

The existing car park at Diamond Street would be retained for use by new residents.

The property is made up of three separate six-storey buildings which were built between 1896 and 1902 and eventually merged.

But in the 1980s the three original buildings were demolished except from the main granite frontage.

A new layout was then constructed to link them together and provide open plan office space.

The new flats would overlook Union Terrace Gardens

It overlooks Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) which is currently undergoing regeneration works as part of the local authority’s City Centre Masterplan.

The future blueprint aims to encourage more people to live and work in the city centre.

Converting unused buildings such as Denburn House into residential properties is considered as a positive step towards achieving this.

A statement issued by ELG Planning states the proposals will encourage the promotion of Aberdeen as an “energetic place” and will “assist in the strengthening of the city centre economy”.

It added: “The scheme will also re-use an existing city centre building, in this case a designated heritage asset.”

Planning permission to change to the former office building into a hotel and serviced apartments was previously approved by the city council back in 2018.

city centre
For sale sign at Denburn House

Budget hotel chain Point A had proposed to transform Denburn House into a 121 bedroom hotel and 57 studio aparthotel.

It was hoped it would include facilities like a gym and laundry rooms however the plans never came to fruition.

More emphasis being put on converting city centre buildings into flats

A number of other historic buildings in Aberdeen have already been converted into housing while plans are currently under way for others.

A waiver currently exists for city centre developers that exempts them from the need to build affordable properties.

It has been on offer since September 2018 in an attempt to “stimulate building” and will remain in place until June next year.

Developers have just a year to begin work after securing planning permission, if they are to benefit from the waiver.

The House of Fraser department store closed its doors in the Granite City for the last time in 2002 and it was transformed into apartments in 2017.

Fraser House, a C-Listed Georgian building located on the corner of Union Street and Market Street, now has 34 one, two and three bedroom apartments over three storeys.

Meanwhile plans were revealed earlier this year by the Epic Group to convert the upper storeys of the former Monkey House into 14 high-end flats.

The project developers hope that the proposal for the A-Listed building, located on the corner of Union Street and Union Terrace, will help to “reinvigorate” the city centre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.