Aberdeen City and the Highlands have been ranked the least hygienic place to eat in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City and the Highlands have been ranked the least hygienic place to eat in Scotland

By Lauren Robertson
September 15, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery.

New research has revealed that nearly 20% of Aberdeen City’s food businesses do not meet the legal requirements for food standards.

The region has been ranked the least hygienic place to eat in the country.

One in six Aberdeen food businesses, including restaurants, pubs, cafes, takeaways and supermarkets were deemed to have unsatisfactory hygiene standards.

Data taken from the Food Hygiene Information Scheme (FHIS) was analysed to decipher the food businesses with the highest and lowest hygiene standards.

Through FHIS, businesses are rated using ‘Pass and Eat Safe’, ‘Pass’ and ‘Improvement Required’.

Maxima Kitchen Equipment gathered the ratings of 1,738 businesses across Aberdeen City.

Only two achieved the top rating, while 309 required improvement.

A spokesman for Maxima Kitchen Equipment said: “In Scotland there are around 43,000 cases of food-borne illnesses annually, therefore finding reputable food establishments is crucial to the public.

“The majority of food businesses in Scotland do pass the minimum requirements, however there is always room for improvement to ensure safe food preparation and handling.”

Highlands hit a low

The Highlands were ranked as the region with the second lowest hygiene standards in Scotland.

A total of 2,709 businesses across the region have been ranked by FHIS, nearly 15% of which were deemed to be unsatisfactory.

Third on the list was Edinburgh, where only 53 out of 4,266 businesses received the Eat Safe ranking.

Where ranked high?

The data also revealed the regions with the most hygienic food businesses in Scotland.

South Ayrshire came out of top, with less than 1% of businesses there requiring improvement.

Orkney and the Western Isles also placed in the top ten, with many businesses in both areas receiving the Eat Safe seal of approval.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.