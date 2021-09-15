Woman avoids prison after she threw dishes at mum’s head for asking if she was ‘okay’

A woman has avoided prison after she threw dishes at her mum’s head for asking if she was “okay”.

Nadezda Gerascenko flew into a rage two days before her 21st birthday over her mother’s attempts to console her and began throwing “multiple” dishes and wine glasses at her – causing permanent disfigurement.

The incident left a laceration to her 63-year old mum’s head and bruising across her left arm.

Gerascenko pleaded guilty to two charges of repeatedly throwing glasses and plates at her mother and of causing her to suffer fear or alarm by acting in an aggressive manner.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 21-year old was in the living room of her family home when her mum heard her crying and asked if she was okay.

Mum tried to shield herself

Fiscal Darren Harty told the court: “She was holding a sketchbook in her hand and was waving it in the air and waving her arms.

“The complainer then began to back away from her due to her unpredictable behaviour.

“The accused then followed her and began hitting the complainer on the head.

“The complainer managed to grab the sketchbook off the accused and told her to stop, at which point she began to pick up plates and wine glasses and threw them at the complainer.

“The complainer attempted to use the sketchbook to protect her face from the plates and glasses the accused was throwing.”

Mr Harty said Gerascenko threw “multiple” plates and glasses at her mother and only stopped when she saw blood dripping from her hairline.

The 63-year old suffered a 1.75cm cut to the front, left side of her head and bruising across her entire left arm.

Gerascenko was later traced, cautioned and charged by police.

‘Society disapproves of what you’ve done’

Defence agent Peter Keene described her as “a young lady with some pronounced mental health issues”.

He said Gerascenko’s doctor had recommended that her mental health be assessed.

Mr Keene added: “Miss Gerascenko and her mother are on the way to building bridges and it is hoped that once treatment is underway that she can put this dreadful period behind her.”

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison told the 21-year old: “This sort of conduct isn’t seen in isolation. It’s society that disapproves of what you’ve done.

“I’m going to impose a community payback order or otherwise I would be imposing a period of imprisonment.”

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison sentenced Gerascenko, of Hilton Drive, Aberdeen, to a one-year community payback order with a supervision requirement.

He also imposed a condition that she make contact with mental health services.