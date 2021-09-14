Missing 15-year-old Lonni Forbes last seen in Stockethill area of Aberdeen

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lonni Forbes was last seen in the Stockethill area of Aberdeen at around 4pm on Monday, September 13.

She is described as being around 5ft tall and has long hair that is dyed red.

When she was last seen, Lonni was wearing black leggings, a blue jacket and grey Nike trainers.

Police have now confirmed the 15-year-old has been found “safe and well”.