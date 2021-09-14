Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I’m going to murder my wife because she’s annoying me’: Drunk husband’s 999 call to cops

By Kathryn Wylie
September 14, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Ryan Delasio-Watt appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
A north-east man demanded police arrest him because he was going to kill his wife – because she was “annoying” him.

Ryan Delasio-Watt dialled 999 and insisted he was “away to murder his wife” and “I just need picked up now”.

He refused to give his name to the concerned call handler but did reveal his wife’s address in Rosehearty, so officers rushed to the scene on June 27, this year.

Police found the 49-year-old drunk outside the home still insisting he would kill her if they didn’t arrest him.

“She is annoying me,” he told officers.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told Peterhead Sheriff Court: “Police found him standing outside.

“He approached their vehicle when it arrived and he told officers his wife was annoying him and that he was going to murder her.

“He then got inside the vehicle that had parked up and sat in the back seat. He again reported to officers that he was going to murder his wife so officers stopped him from getting out of the car.”

Locked out because he was drunk

His wife, meanwhile, was none-the-wiser to the furore going on outside her home.

“They spoke to his wife and it transpired that she was unaware of the threats made. She had locked him out due to how drunk he was,” the fiscal added.

Watt’s defence solicitor Marianne Milligan said the run-up to the incident involved her client missing a bus.

“He stupidly decided to call the police and made the stupid comments,” she told the court. “He has apologised to all concerned. He has got issues with alcohol.”

Watt had previously pled guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour and sentencing was previously deferred for background reports.

Handed supervision and curfew

Having now read those, Sheriff Robert McDonald said police were right to take his threats seriously.

He said: “Irrespective of whether your wife was aware, it is still a serious matter to threaten to kill anyone and the police were quite right to take that seriously.”

He handed Watt, who gave his address as St Andrew’s Drive, Fraserburgh, a 145-day curfew and ordered he be under supervision for one year.

He also put a non-harassment order in place for three years which means Watt must not contact his wife.

