Missing Moray woman Rhiannon Knight traced safe and well By Denny Andonova September 13, 2021, 5:32 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm Rhiannon Knight was reported missing earlier today on September 13. Officers have confirmed missing Aberlour woman Rhiannon Knight has been found safe and well. Rhiannon Knight, from Aberlour, was reported missing after she failed to turn up for an appointment at 7.15am on Monday. The 24-year-old was last seen in the area of West Road in Elgin, but was believed to have travelled to Inverness by bus. Police confirmed on September 14 that Rhiannon Knight was traced safe and well.