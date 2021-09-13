Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exhibitionist whose garden sex acts lasted up to four hours a day given unpaid work

By Kathryn Wylie
September 13, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Rory Kerr appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court
An exhibitionist who would sometimes spend up to four hours a day pleasuring himself in front of neighbours has been put on the sex offender’s register.

Multiple times over the course of many weeks, Rory Kerr was spotted exposing himself in his back garden in Boddam – all in plain view of appalled neighbours.

He even messaged one woman and asked her to “check the birdhouse” in her back garden so that he would be caught in the act.

Another neighbour received a Facebook message from him, featuring an aubergine emoji and the link to a swingers site.

In May the 36-year-old admitted two charges of obtaining gratification from causing distress and alarm through exposing himself publicly and indecently.

‘He was performing a helicopter-type motion’

The fisherman also pleaded guilty at Peterhead Sheriff Court to a third charge of repeatedly sending messages of a sexual nature to a woman.

Procurator fiscal Ruaridh McAllister said on multiple occasions, between January 8 and February 23 2021, Kerr carried out sex acts upon himself outside a garden summer house.

Mr McAllister said the behaviour in February was particularly frequent – “sometimes twice daily for around a couple of hours each time”.

He added: “The neighbours formed the opinion he was an exhibitionist and wanted people to see him.”

On one occasion Kerr caused distress to one neighbour who spotted him with his “pyjama bottoms down by his knees” and “performing a helicopter-type motion”.

Around the same time, last January, he also sent one neighbour messages of a sexual nature through Facebook messenger. They included the use of an aubergine emoji, and in one case a link to a swingers site. He also asked if she was “adventurous”.

Kerr also admitted exposing himself in a sexual nature to a woman in Boddam in 2018.

Back in dock for sentencing

Sentencing was prepared to allow for background reports to be prepared and today defence solicitor Sam Milligan said Kerr had taken “full responsibility” for his actions.

“I would suggest he would be suitable for a community-based disposal and the report writer shares this view.

“On this occasion, there’s no reluctance on his part to participate with the Moving Forward Making Changes Programme, but there are concerns around this being a requirement in the face of commitment given Mr Kerr’s employment.”

He asked the fisherman’s sentence be a “slightly-hybrid” one.

Sheriff Robert McDonald said that although Kerr had no similar previous convictions these charges were “serious enough” that he had to consider a custodial sentence.

‘Alternative to custody’

However, the sheriff followed report recommendations and handed Kerr, of Kent Gardens, Fraserburgh, a community payback order while stressing that was a “direct alternative to custody”.

That order consists of supervision for three years and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Having admitted breaching the 2009 Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act. Kerr was also placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for three years.

