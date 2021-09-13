Exhibitionist whose garden sex acts lasted up to four hours a day given unpaid work

An exhibitionist who would sometimes spend up to four hours a day pleasuring himself in front of neighbours has been put on the sex offender’s register.

Multiple times over the course of many weeks, Rory Kerr was spotted exposing himself in his back garden in Boddam – all in plain view of appalled neighbours.

He even messaged one woman and asked her to “check the birdhouse” in her back garden so that he would be caught in the act.

Another neighbour received a Facebook message from him, featuring an aubergine emoji and the link to a swingers site.

In May the 36-year-old admitted two charges of obtaining gratification from causing distress and alarm through exposing himself publicly and indecently.

‘He was performing a helicopter-type motion’

The fisherman also pleaded guilty at Peterhead Sheriff Court to a third charge of repeatedly sending messages of a sexual nature to a woman.

Procurator fiscal Ruaridh McAllister said on multiple occasions, between January 8 and February 23 2021, Kerr carried out sex acts upon himself outside a garden summer house.

Mr McAllister said the behaviour in February was particularly frequent – “sometimes twice daily for around a couple of hours each time”.

He added: “The neighbours formed the opinion he was an exhibitionist and wanted people to see him.”

On one occasion Kerr caused distress to one neighbour who spotted him with his “pyjama bottoms down by his knees” and “performing a helicopter-type motion”.

Around the same time, last January, he also sent one neighbour messages of a sexual nature through Facebook messenger. They included the use of an aubergine emoji, and in one case a link to a swingers site. He also asked if she was “adventurous”.

Kerr also admitted exposing himself in a sexual nature to a woman in Boddam in 2018.

Back in dock for sentencing

Sentencing was prepared to allow for background reports to be prepared and today defence solicitor Sam Milligan said Kerr had taken “full responsibility” for his actions.

“I would suggest he would be suitable for a community-based disposal and the report writer shares this view.

“On this occasion, there’s no reluctance on his part to participate with the Moving Forward Making Changes Programme, but there are concerns around this being a requirement in the face of commitment given Mr Kerr’s employment.”

He asked the fisherman’s sentence be a “slightly-hybrid” one.

Sheriff Robert McDonald said that although Kerr had no similar previous convictions these charges were “serious enough” that he had to consider a custodial sentence.

‘Alternative to custody’

However, the sheriff followed report recommendations and handed Kerr, of Kent Gardens, Fraserburgh, a community payback order while stressing that was a “direct alternative to custody”.

That order consists of supervision for three years and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Having admitted breaching the 2009 Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act. Kerr was also placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for three years.

