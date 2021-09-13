18-year-old woman suffers ‘serious’ injuries after falling from roof of Moray nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

18-year-old woman suffers ‘serious’ injuries after falling from roof of Moray nightclub

By Michelle Henderson
September 13, 2021, 11:51 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Joanna's nightclub, Elgin. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Joanna's nightclub, Elgin. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

Police have launched an investigation after an 18-year-old woman fell from the roof of a nightclub in Elgin.

Emergency services were scrambled to the town’s High Street in the early hours of Sunday morning following reports of the incident at Joanna’s nightclub.

The 18-year-old was left with serious injuries after careering to the ground from the Moray based premises.

She was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment.

Her condition is unknown.

An ambulance spokeswoman said: “We received a call around 12.20pm to attend to an incident on the High Street, Elgin on Sunday morning. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and the female patient was transported to Doctor Gray’s hospital.”

Police and paramedics were called to the Moray nightclub after the alarm was raised around 12:20pm.

Police have now launched a full investigation to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are under way after an 18-year-old woman fell from the roof of a building in the High Street in Elgin on Sunday, 12 September, 2021.

“Police were made aware of the incident around 20 past midnight.  The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of what has happened. If anyone has any information please contact 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where you can give your name anonymously.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.