Woman smashed Buckfast bottle over girlfriend after drink and drugs binge

A woman smashed a bottle of Buckfast over her girlfriend’s head after a drug and alcohol binge.

Leeanne Hadden, who is also known as Chapman, attacked her then-girlfriend outside a home in Fraserburgh on May 26, before making off with the contents of her handbag.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the vicious assault was sparked by a row over money.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said: “Shortly after leaving the complainer became aware of the accused running towards her from behind while holding a bottle of Buckfast.

“She smashed the bottle over her head in the street. She also kicked and punched her in the face and head then forcibly seized the woman’s handbag from her.

“The police arrived shortly after. It seems they were called by bystanders.”

The woman was left with small cuts on her lip and head and officers found Hadden, 37, in a nearby street still holding the handbag.

She put up a fight when being arrested and kicked one officer before later admitting during an interview that she “couldn’t remember” striking her girlfriend with the bottle.

‘Six or seven-day drink and drugs binge’

Defence agent Sam Milligan agreed that said Hadden’s recollections of the day were “sketchy” but that while on remand at HMP Grampian there has been a “dawning realisation” about her issues with drugs, drink and her family at the time.

“My understanding from my client is that this relationship came to a conclusion following her appearance in custody,” Mr Milligan told the court.

“I would suggest that the incident occurred at the time when my clients and the complainer had been engaging in a six or seven-day drinking and drugs binge.

“They had been arguing over money due.

“My client has a sketchy recollection of the incident but accepts responsibility.”

He added that Hadden has been drug-free during her past five months in the Peterhead prison.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin agreed she should be released and handed Hadden a community payback order with a two-year supervision requirement and curfew requirements for the next six months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.