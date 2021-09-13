Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman smashed Buckfast bottle over girlfriend after drink and drugs binge

By Kathryn Wylie
September 13, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Leeanne Hadden struck her then-girlfriend with a bottle of Buckfast
A woman smashed a bottle of Buckfast over her girlfriend’s head after a drug and alcohol binge.

Leeanne Hadden, who is also known as Chapman, attacked her then-girlfriend outside a home in Fraserburgh on May 26, before making off with the contents of her handbag.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the vicious assault was sparked by a row over money.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said: “Shortly after leaving the complainer became aware of the accused running towards her from behind while holding a bottle of Buckfast.

“She smashed the bottle over her head in the street. She also kicked and punched her in the face and head then forcibly seized the woman’s handbag from her.

“The police arrived shortly after. It seems they were called by bystanders.”

The woman was left with small cuts on her lip and head and officers found Hadden, 37, in a nearby street still holding the handbag.

She put up a fight when being arrested and kicked one officer before later admitting during an interview that she “couldn’t remember” striking her girlfriend with the bottle.

‘Six or seven-day drink and drugs binge’

Defence agent Sam Milligan agreed that said Hadden’s recollections of the day were “sketchy” but that while on remand at HMP Grampian there has been a “dawning realisation” about her issues with drugs, drink and her family at the time.

“My understanding from my client is that this relationship came to a conclusion following her appearance in custody,” Mr Milligan told the court.

“I would suggest that the incident occurred at the time when my clients and the complainer had been engaging in a six or seven-day drinking and drugs binge.

“They had been arguing over money due.

“My client has a sketchy recollection of the incident but accepts responsibility.”

He added that Hadden has been drug-free during her past five months in the Peterhead prison.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin agreed she should be released and handed Hadden a community payback order with a two-year supervision requirement and curfew requirements for the next six months.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.