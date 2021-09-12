Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 1,500 new Covid cases recorded in last 24 hours

By Daniel Boal
September 12, 2021, 1:56 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
More than 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show a total of 5,912 people have tested positive since yesterday, up 1,614.

Of those cases, 429 were reported in Grampian, up from the 357.

Of the 55,646 new tests administered to check for coronavirus, 11.5% of these were positive, a slight jump from yesterday when around 10.9% registered positive results.

Hospital numbers and vaccine rollout

As of yesterday, 1,019 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 88 of which were receiving treatment on intensive care units.

Across Scotland, 4,140,616 people have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Of those who have received their first dose, 3,777,461 have also received their second.

Drop-in vaccine clinics have opened across the county to make it easier for people to get their vaccine at a suitable time for them.

In Aberdeen, a new centre is due to open in the former John Lewis building tomorrow.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.