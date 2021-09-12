More than 1,500 new Covid cases recorded in last 24 hours

More than 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show a total of 5,912 people have tested positive since yesterday, up 1,614.

Of those cases, 429 were reported in Grampian, up from the 357.

Of the 55,646 new tests administered to check for coronavirus, 11.5% of these were positive, a slight jump from yesterday when around 10.9% registered positive results.

Hospital numbers and vaccine rollout

As of yesterday, 1,019 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 88 of which were receiving treatment on intensive care units.

Across Scotland, 4,140,616 people have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Of those who have received their first dose, 3,777,461 have also received their second.

Drop-in vaccine clinics have opened across the county to make it easier for people to get their vaccine at a suitable time for them.

In Aberdeen, a new centre is due to open in the former John Lewis building tomorrow.