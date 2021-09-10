Two taken to hospital after car towing caravan crashes on the AWPR

Two people have been taking to hospital after a car towing a caravan along the Aberdeen bypass crashed.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident on the A90 between Kingswells and Milltimber, near the Westhill roundabout.

The alarm was raised around 10.50am.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that two people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Crews cleared debris from the road and a recovery vehicle picked up the car.

It is understood that the car ended up on its side and separated from the caravan, which has been picked up by another recovery vehicle.

All lanes on the A90 are now fully open and running.

All vehicles recovered All lanes reopen ✅ End of updates — Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (@ARL_AWPR) September 10, 2021

For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE