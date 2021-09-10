Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two taken to hospital after car towing caravan crashes on the AWPR

By Lauren Taylor
September 10, 2021, 10:49 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Scene of a collision on the A90 southbound at the A944 between south Kingswells and Milltimber.
Scene of a collision on the A90 southbound at the A944 between south Kingswells and Milltimber.

Two people have been taking to hospital after a car towing a caravan along the Aberdeen bypass crashed.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident on the A90 between Kingswells and Milltimber, near the Westhill roundabout.

The alarm was raised around 10.50am.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that two people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Crews cleared debris from the road and a recovery vehicle picked up the car.

It is understood that the car ended up on its side and separated from the caravan, which has been picked up by another recovery vehicle.

All lanes on the A90 are now fully open and running.

