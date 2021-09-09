Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emergency search along the banks of the River Dee for missing person

By Daniel Boal
September 9, 2021, 4:07 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Lifeboat crews involved in search along the River Dee. Picture by Scott Baxter
Lifeboat crews involved in search along the River Dee. Picture by Scott Baxter

Emergency crews are currently searching the River Dee in response to reports of a missing person.

Coastguard teams from Stonehaven and Cruden Bay have joined Aberdeen Lifeboat crews and the police in the search along the Aberdeen river.

Being called to the scene earlier today at around 12.30 pm, it is understood that boats were making their way from the boathouse searching the water down towards Duthie Park.

Lifeboat crews searching the River Dee for a reported missing person. Picture by Scott Baxter

Coastguard vehicles have parked up in a layby at the entrance allowing personnel to proceeded on foot along the river banks.

It is understood that the incident is still ongoing.

