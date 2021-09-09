Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five people from Fraserburgh and Liverpool appear in court after drugs raids

By Kathryn Wylie
September 9, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
A series of raids were carried out in Fraserburgh on Tuesday.
Five people arrested during a series of targeted police raids this week have appeared in the dock facing drugs charges.

Three people from Fraserburgh and two men from Liverpool appeared in court after police officers arrested them in surprise and targeted raids early on Tuesday morning.

All five are facing two charges each of being concerned in the supply of drugs and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Nicola Morrison, 41, Michael Noble, 45, and 39-year-old Fiona Vasey, each of Fraserburgh, made no plea and were released on bail.

Raids were carried out across Fraserburgh on Tuesday. Picture by KATH FLANNERY

Both Christopher Morgan, 27, and David Morgan, 32, both of Liverpool, also made no plea and were released on bail.

The cases were committed for further examination and all five will appear in court again at a later date.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.