Call for witnesses after man assaulted behind Morrisons in Banchory

By Ellie Milne
September 8, 2021, 12:02 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Banchory
Witnesses are being asked to come forward following the assault of a man in Banchory last month.

Police are appealing for information about the incident that happened on Deeside Way behind the Morrisons store.

The 42-year-old man was assaulted at around 9pm on Wednesday, August 11.

The suspect is described as being white, 6ft tall and of slim build with short balding hair and short grey stubble.

He is believed to be around 50-years-old and was wearing a baseball cap, a dark khaki coloured jacket and jeans.

At the time of the assault, the culprit was walking two white terrier dogs.

Constable Liam Clark, from the Banchory Community Policing team, said: “Thankfully the victim did not sustain any serious injuries.

“Despite numerous lines of inquiry since the incident, we are yet to identify the suspect.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to identify the person responsible, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 3693 of August 11 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, people can fill out the contact form on the Police Scotland website.

