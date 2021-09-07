Nearly £130,000 heroin seized at Stonehaven Railway Station By Ross Hempseed September 7, 2021, 10:10 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm A man is due to appear in court today in connection with a £128,000 drugs find at Stonehaven Railway Station. Officers stopped and searched the 32-year-old at the station yesterday. They recovered £128,000 worth of heroin. The man, from the Liverpool area, was subsequently arrested and charged with in connection with the find. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.