Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teen in dock accused of assaulting and robbing postal worker in Aberdeen

By Danny McKay
September 6, 2021, 5:31 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A teenager has appeared in court accused of assaulting and robbing a postal worker in Aberdeen.

Police received a report of a postal worker being assaulted and robbed in the Farquhar Road area of the city on September 1.

And now an 18-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Teen made no plea during hearing

Theo De Geus, 18, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, faced a charge of assault and robbery during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He made no plea and was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date has been fixed yet for his next appearance over the matter.

In a statement, police said: “Police Scotland officers in Aberdeen responded to a report of a postal worker having been assaulted and robbed in the Farquhar Road area of Aberdeen on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.