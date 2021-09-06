Dangerous bulldog which bit and knocked over dog walker facing uncertain future

The owner of a bulldog has admitted her pet was dangerously out of control after it attacked a woman leaving her with a wound which needed hospital treatment.

Stephanie Roy’s large dog ran wild and attacked a lady who was walking her own much smaller dog in Fraserburgh’s Topping Gardens on December 5.

It bit the woman’s finger, drawing blood and leaving a wound that needed hospital attention.

The force of the dog’s lurch also knocked the lady to the ground where she fell upon her own pooch before fleeing home in tears.

Roy. 32, pled guilty at Peterhead Sheriff Court to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control in that it bit, injured and knocked the Fraserburgh woman to the ground.

She’s now been told to brush up on the dog’s past history as the court investigates whether it must consider an order to see it destroyed.

‘She was shouting and screaming for help’

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court how the woman had been heading home after walking her dog when the attack happened.

“She was on her way home, she had her Ihasa apso-type dog on a lead and saw a large Bull Mastiff-type dog running towards her,” he said.

“She picked up her own dog before the bulldog jumped on her and she fell over. She fell on top of her own dog.

“The bulldog was snarling at her and she was shouting and screaming for help.”

The dog ran off when its owner approached and the victim got to her feet and fled home.

“Her daughter was at home and saw her mum running home with the dog and with a bloodied finger,” the fiscal added. “There was blood on the smaller dog.”

Her wound was treated at Fraserburgh accident and emergency.

The victim said she heard Roy shout “You let that dog out” to someone and also claimed she later heard her shout: “Why did you let that dog out? You knew it would bite someone”.

‘She doesn’t like cats or little dogs’

Roy, who represented herself in court, denied suggesting she knew the dog would bite someone and claimed the woman hurt in the attack “complains about everything”.

“I’ve had the dog two years, and she is a really good dog,” Roy said. “She doesn’t like cats or little dogs but other dogs she seems to be alright with.

“She is normally kept in but one day my nephew left the gate open and she got out.

“I did shout ‘who let the dog out’ but I never said the last comment.”

Roy has been urged to brush up on her dog’s previous behaviour, past history, training and background as the court investigates whether is it a breed that falls under legal provision which means a destroying order could apply.

Urged to get legal advice

Sentencing was deferred for four weeks for consideration and investigation of the breed-dependant legalities.

Roy, of Fraserburgh’s Topping Gardens, was urged to instruct a solicitor for her next appearance.

