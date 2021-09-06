Codona’s accused of ‘blatant exploitation’ after appeal for volunteers to staff events

Aberdeen’s popular Codona’s amusement park has been accused of “blatant exploitation” after appealing for volunteers to help staff events.

Last week Codona’s asked members of the public to come forward to serve as “scarers” for its Carnevil programme for Halloween next month.

The park promoted the opportunity on its social media channels, offering free food and drink and £150 worth of vouchers to use on its activities.

However, the appeal attracted criticism from actors who accused park bosses of “exploiting” those who fill the roles and of contributing to a “drain on talent”.

Companies ‘looking for extra profit’

Brian Maitland, an actor who began his career in the city before leaving to find work, said young performers are forced to leave Aberdeen because there are so few paid opportunities.

“Opportunities for performers are so scarce in the north-east and those that do exist are like this,” he said.

“Companies are looking for extra profit by not paying people. It is things like this which lead to a drain on talent in the north-east.

“For performers that do this for a living it is an insult, but for regular people it is blatant exploitation.

“Performers are having to leave Aberdeen and move to Glasgow, Edinburgh or London because it is always like this. All the work is unpaid which means you have no chance.”

Codona’s ‘procedures adhered to’

Codona’s insisted those involved “are not professional performers or actors” and said its “procedures are being adhered to”.

“We have operated our Carnevil attraction for the past five years,” a spokesman for the park said.

“Each year we create a Halloween walk-through that adds to the overall atmosphere and fun of the event.

“Each year we have invited Halloween or haunted attraction enthusiasts to be part of the event as scarers. It is great fun and has been a great experience for everyone involved.”

Earlier this year Codona’s found itself at the centre of controversy when it was named on a list of Scottish employers which had failed to pay its staff the minimum wage.

A probe by HMRC found it owed more than £1,318 to 90 workers between March and November 2017.

Speaking at the time, a spokesman described the underpayment to affected employees, which equated to about £14 each, as an “honest mistake” relating to staff t-shirts.