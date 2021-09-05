Man, 18, reported missing in Moray has been found By Ross Hempseed September 5, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm Police were appealing for any information regarding a man who went missing on September 4. Alexander ‘Zander’ Craib went missing from Hopeman, Moray and was last seen at around 1.30am near the centre of the village. Mr Craib has now been found near Primrose Bay and has been taken to Raigmore Hospital. Janice, Paul and David Craib would like to convey, through this page, their sincere thanks to Hopeman Community… Posted by HCA – Hopeman Community Association on Sunday, 5 September 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.