Dry fuel pumps across Aberdeen area due to driver shortages

Fuel shortages have been reported in Aberdeen amid reports of cancelled deliveries to add to the ongoing shortfall of goods and supplies.

Several petrol stations in the Granite City are out of either petrol or diesel, or both, which has been affecting motorists.

Social media comments have flooded in which told of how severe the shortages across the north-east are.

It is understood a number of stations in the Aberdeen area are without fuel due to some deliveries being cancelled.

With supplies running low, staff at the petrol stations have been left in the dark about when fuel will arrive to top up the tanks.

The Shell petrol station at the Bridge of Dee has posted signs outside the station alerting motorists that they had no petrol or diesel.

It is perhaps the latest effect of the shortage around the UK all brought about by the lorry driver shortage.

BP reported in July that there was a shortfall in staff to drive fuel to petrol stations.

Warnings have been issued that increased oil demand as lockdown restrictions ease will lead to higher prices at the pumps.

Prices across the UK are already at their highest level in eight years with the RAC reporting average prices of 135.3p per litre of unleaded and 136.7p per litre of diesel.

Shell UK say they aware of the shortages in fuel and say the issue will be resolved on Sunday.