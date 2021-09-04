Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dry fuel pumps across Aberdeen area due to driver shortages

By Ross Hempseed
September 4, 2021, 12:58 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
The Shell petrol station at Bridge of Dee is one of many in Aberdeen without fuel. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media
The Shell petrol station at Bridge of Dee is one of many in Aberdeen without fuel. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

Fuel shortages have been reported in Aberdeen amid reports of cancelled deliveries to add to the ongoing shortfall of goods and supplies.

Several petrol stations in the Granite City are out of either petrol or diesel, or both, which has been affecting motorists.

Social media comments have flooded in which told of how severe the shortages across the north-east are.

It is understood a number of stations in the Aberdeen area are without fuel due to some deliveries being cancelled.

The Shell petrol station at Bridge of Dee is one of many in Aberdeen without fuel. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

With supplies running low, staff at the petrol stations have been left in the dark about when fuel will arrive to top up the tanks.

The Shell petrol station at the Bridge of Dee has posted signs outside the station alerting motorists that they had no petrol or diesel.

It is perhaps the latest effect of the shortage around the UK all brought about by the lorry driver shortage.

BP reported in July that there was a shortfall in staff to drive fuel to petrol stations.

Warnings have been issued that increased oil demand as lockdown restrictions ease will lead to higher prices at the pumps.

Prices across the UK are already at their highest level in eight years with the RAC reporting average prices of 135.3p per litre of unleaded and 136.7p per litre of diesel.

Shell UK say they aware of the shortages in fuel and say the issue will be resolved on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.