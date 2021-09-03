Emergency services rush to attend car and motorbike crash on Aberdeen roundabout

Emergency services are currently attending a crash between a car and a motorbike in Aberdeen.

At around 6.50pm on Friday, police received reports of a two-vehicle crash at the roundabout at Asda in Garthdee, involving a car and a motorbike.

Eyewitnesses at the scene report seeing a man who appears to have been knocked off his motorbike.

Emergency services are currently in attendance, including police and an ambulance.

Any injuries are not known at this time.

The road remains open but traffic could be delayed.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.50pm on Friday, 3 September, we received a report of a crash at the roundabout at Garthdee outside Asda involving a car a motorbike.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

More to follow.