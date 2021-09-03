Woman flees home covered in blood after drunken assault by partner

A drunken dad-of-three assaulted his partner so badly she was found fleeing him on an Aberdeen street with her face and clothing covered in blood.

Norman Gardiner and his partner of 16 years had pals around to their Northfield home for drinks but the night turned nasty when became physically abusive at around 1am.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Gardiner had been drinking for “several hours” when he became argumentative and aggressive.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose said the 53-year-old twice pushed his partner, causing her to “scream in pain” and hit both a cooker and later a toilet before he picked up a knife and screamed at her to get out of the house.

“There was no brandishing or threats made with the knife,” Mr Ambrose added. “She didn’t believe that the accused was trying to stab her but that he was trying to intimidate her.”

‘She was crying and bleeding’

Gardiner did hand over the knife but continued his stalk through the house where he physically assaulted his partner in the bathroom and bedroom.

“The accused punched her to the face and body before witnesses intervened allowing her to flee down the stairs,” Mr Ambrose added. “She was crying and bleeding from the mouth.

“Neighbours heard shouting and screaming and a female voice repeatedly shouting “let me out” so they called the police.”

Officers found the lady and a relative on a nearby street, where she was noted to have her “face, top and trousers covered in blood”.

‘Feels terrible about his actions’

Gardiner admitted one charge of assault and another of acting in a threatening and abusive manner on June 1.

His defence agent Chris Maitland said his drinking had gotten “out of control at the time” and that he “deeply regrets his actions”.

He stressed that there was no brandishing of the knife and that his client “feels terrible” about what happened. The couple are still living together.

Gardiner, now of Gray Street in Aberdeen, was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and 18 months supervision as a direct alternative to custody.

