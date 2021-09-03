North and north-east residents left without internet due to Sky outage

Sky customers across the north and north-east have been left without internet due to a broadband outage.

Residents affected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands took to social media to share that they could not get online on Friday morning.

However, Sky have now been able to resolve the issues.

A Sky spokeswoman said: “There was an outage impacting Sky Broadband and Talk customers in Aberdeen and Inverness this morning.

“The issue has now been resolved and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

https://twitter.com/SkyHelpTeam/status/1433701088805408798

The problem was widespread across the UK with more than a thousand people reporting the outage to Sky.

According to the website Downdetector, almost 2,000 people have reported issues with their internet connection in the past 24 hours.

Sky shared last night that “intermittent issues” with its broadband had been resolved in South East England, Leicester and Wales.