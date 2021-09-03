Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Driver who hit 100mph on bypass escapes ban but could still lose HGV job

By Kathryn Wylie
September 3, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Calum Robertson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Calum Robertson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A young driver who hit speeds of 100mph on the Aberdeen bypass has held on to his licence but could still lose his job as a lorry driver.

Calum Robertson, an HGV driver for a national bakery chain, was caught driving his car at 100mph on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, well in excess of the 70mph speed limit.

The 24-year-old admitted a charge of careless driving, reduced from an earlier one of driving dangerously, near the A93 Peterculter bypass junction on March 29 this year.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Robertson drove his red Volkswagen at “excessive speeds”.

Job delivering baked goods under threat

Robertson, of Portlethen, works as a lorry driver for a national bakery chain and already has three points on his licence for speeding.

 Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that the young man would most likely lose his job if he got more than six penalty points added to his licence.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said Robertson had learned a “salutary lesson”.

“This offence took place on the Aberdeen bypass and there was very little traffic on the road,” he added. “He was driving his own car from Westhill home to his parent’s house via the bypass.

“Unfortunately over a short period he accelerated to the speed libelled.

“He can give no proper explanation as to why, foolishly, he let that happen and today he will bear the consequences of that.

“It remains to be seen whether the traffic commissioner will order further proceedings given his employment as a HGV driver.

“He will lose his employment if he is banned from the road.

“I understand that if he accrues more than six points today he will lose his ability to work.

“He has learnt a salutary lesson and has been very anxious about this.”

‘Fast approaching’ ban-worthy speeds

Sheriff Philip Mann asked the court to “excuse the pun” when he told Robertson that the speeds involved meant he was “fast approaching the stage where even on a speeding charge you might be disqualified.”

“However, I have got no desire to cause you to lose your HGV licence,” he added.

“Whether someone else causes you to lose that, be it through an investigation by the traffic commissioner, then that is up to them.”

He fined Robertson, of Devenick Drive, Portlethen, £520 and added six points to his driving licence.

“You now have nine points on your licence,” the sheriff warned. “If you fall foul of the traffic regulations again that will almost certainly take you up to 12 and result in you losing your licence for a minimum of six months.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.