Haudagain traffic misery to continue into next week

By David Mackay
September 2, 2021, 5:36 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
The works have caused delays of up to 30 minutes on Muggiemoss Road. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Traffic misery at the Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen is now expected to continue into early next week.

A flooded gas network at the notorious bottleneck has left nearby residents without supplies since Saturday, August 28.

Crews closed Great Northern Road and Auchmill Road westbound from the Haudagain the same day as they worked to fix the problem.

Now it has been confirmed the closure is expected to last through the weekend and into early next week.

Closure causes delays across Aberdeen

The Haudagain roundabout is one of Aberdeen’s biggest bottlenecks.

Motorists have been advised to stay away from the area due to the closure amid reports of 30-minute delays in the surrounding area.

Stagecoach and First bus services have been rerouted from the area to alternative roads.

Crews are continuing to pump water from the gas network. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media

An update from SGN has warned disruption is expected to continue for several more days.

It adds: “The A96 Great Northern Road and Auchmill Road will remain closed for westbound motorists at Haudagain Roundabout throughout the weekend and into next week.

“We’d like to once again apologise to everyone affected and thank you for your ongoing support and understanding.”

Traffic has been diverted to Muggiemoss Road during the closure.

A further update is expected to be published by SGN on Friday morning.

What is happening with gas supplies?

Supplier SGN says they have made “great progress” through Thursday in removing water from the gas network.

By Thursday morning more than 185,000 litres of water had been pumped from pipes.

Most properties affected are expected to have gas restored on Thursday evening.

Engineers will visit homes to turn supplies back on with residents urged not to attempt to do it themselves.

Meanwhile, SGN has said compensation to affected households will be paid automatically with the payments expected to take up to five weeks amid warnings it can take up to three months to show on some accounts.

Haudagain’s days are numbered

