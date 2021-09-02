Teenager caught driving 80mph through Aberdeenshire village

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 17-year-old will be reported after being caught doing 80mph in a north-east village.

Police were carrying out speed checks in Memsie, near Fraserburgh, when the woman was stopped.

There is a 40mph limit in the village.

Police say the woman will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

It comes as residents complain of regular speeding taking place in the community – in particular at the junction of the A981 Fraserburgh Road and B9032 Muir Road

Speaking last June, an Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said discussions had taken place with both the authority’s own road safety unit and the police in efforts of tackling the traffic issue.

Today, road policing sergeant, Scott Deans said: “We have listened to concerns raised by the local community in Memsie, and surrounding areas about speeding vehicles, as such, we carry out additional patrols to deter or detect those who do speed.

“Incidents like these show an utter disregarding for the safety of other road users and pedestrians.

“Road policing officers along with members of the local community policing teams, will continue to carry out both high visibility and un-marked patrols in these areas to promote road safety in the community.”

For all of the latest breaking incident in Aberdeen as they happen, join our new Facebook group HERE.