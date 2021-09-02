Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gas works near Haudagain continue for sixth day in a row

By Ellie Milne
September 2, 2021, 6:07 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Engineers are continuing to remove water from the gas network
Engineers are continuing to remove water from the gas network

Work to repair a flooded gas network in Aberdeen is continuing for the sixth day in a row.

A section of Auchmill Road in Aberdeen remains closed to motorists travelling westbound from the Haudagain roundabout.

The road closure has caused delays of up to half an hour during peak times with drivers being asked to avoid the area if possible.

All vehicles, including Stagecoach and First Bus services, are being diverted onto Mugiemoss Road where traffic has been building.

Engineers were first called to the area on Saturday morning after a number of households reported a loss of gas.

The SGN team has been pumping water out of the network all week and successfully used CCTV cameras inside the mains to identify where the water is entering the network.

In a statement on their website, SGN said they were “still unable to say when we will have all remaining supplies restored”.

They wrote: “We’ve spent the day reconnecting more properties however we’re still working to remove water from our gas network.

“So far, 175,000 litres have been removed and the remaining water is impacting how quickly we can restore all supplies. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience this is continuing to cause and thank you for your ongoing support and understanding.

“We’ll continue to pump out water from the affected network throughout this evening, while our engineers will remain on site tonight and tomorrow to visit customers.”

Hundreds of properties in Manor Drive, Manor Avenue, Manor Walk, Logie Place and Logie Terrace have now had their gas supply restored, but many others are still going without.

SGN will share the next update at 11am.

