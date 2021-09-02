Drink-driver who crashed pal’s car is banned from the road

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman who crashed her pal’s car while more than three times the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road.

Pamela Knowles had been staying with her friend in the Bucksburn area in May and had been given the keys to the Citroen to retrieve something from the car.

The pair then drank alcohol together before Knowles went to visit a neighbour around 10pm.

It wasn’t until 7.45am the next day that Knowles was discovered in the car, which had crashed on Marischal Gardens, slurring her words and stating she “just needed to go home”.

Witnesses found her in the car

The 30-year-old was found by two passers-by, who removed the car keys and contacted police.

When officers arrived Knowles identified herself as the driver and said it was her friend’s car.

She was required to provide a sample of breath which gave a positive result.

Knowles admitted driving with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22 microgrammes, as well as taking the car without consent and driving without insurance.

Her sentencing was deferred last month to allow for background reports to be prepared.

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said those reports “detail the struggles” her client has gone through.

‘Shown great victim empathy’

“Social work has reported quite well and in a detailed way my client’s history and struggles,” Miss Pirie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“She has shown great victim empathy as to the possible consequences of this event.

“She is remorseful and accepts full responsibility for her actions.”

Miss Pirie said Knowles has since gone through cognitive behavioural therapy and has completely withdrawn herself from drugs and alcohol.

“She has taken a number of steps on her own behalf,” she added.

‘You are clearly remorseful’

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said she couldn’t deal with the offence by way of a fine due to Knowles being currently unemployed.

“I am sure I don’t need to spell out the potential for significant harm to yourself and others through your actions,” she told Knowles.

“I do take into account your personal circumstances and you are clearly remorseful.”

Knowles, of Keppleshills Drive, Bucksburn, was disqualified from driving for one year, although that can be reduced if she takes part in a drink driving rehabilitation course, and must carry out 270 hours of unpaid work.

