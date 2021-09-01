Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trial date set for Aberdeen man accused of plotting terrorist acts

By Grant McCabe
September 1, 2021, 12:34 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Police searched an address on King Street as part of the case involving Richard Smith
A man accused of planning to carry out terrorist acts will stand trial next year.

Richard Smith is charged with the offences, which are said to have occurred between August 2018 and November 2019 at different addresses in Aberdeen.

Prosecutors claim the 28-year-old “with the intention of carrying out acts of terrorism” did “engage in conduct” in the preparation of them.

This includes a claim he allegedly stated “all Muslims must die”.

Smith denies the accusations.

The case called today at the High Court in Paisley.

Judge Lord Mulholland fixed a trial due to begin on May 23 next year in Edinburgh.

A further hearing will take place before then in January.

Allegedly possessed material about the manufacture of explosives

It is said Smith possessed and made explosive substances.

He also allegedly had material which did “advance anti-Muslim, Neo-Nazi and other racist causes”.

Smith is also said to have possessed details on the use of chemical agents as weapons as well as the manufacture of explosives and firearms.

He faces a separate charge of having information on a number of electronic devices and discs linked to terrorism.

This included the “practice of guerrilla warfare and paramilitary survival”.

Both these charges are under the Terrorism Act 2000 or 2006.

Smith is further accused of sending an offensive text to a relative allegedly claiming “all Muslims must die”.

It is claimed he sent a Nazi-related images and messages as well as violent videos to another man.

Smith also faces allegations under the Explosive Substances Act and the Poisons Act.

