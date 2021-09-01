Trial date set for Aberdeen man accused of plotting terrorist acts

A man accused of planning to carry out terrorist acts will stand trial next year.

Richard Smith is charged with the offences, which are said to have occurred between August 2018 and November 2019 at different addresses in Aberdeen.

Prosecutors claim the 28-year-old “with the intention of carrying out acts of terrorism” did “engage in conduct” in the preparation of them.

This includes a claim he allegedly stated “all Muslims must die”.

Smith denies the accusations.

The case called today at the High Court in Paisley.

Judge Lord Mulholland fixed a trial due to begin on May 23 next year in Edinburgh.

A further hearing will take place before then in January.

Allegedly possessed material about the manufacture of explosives

It is said Smith possessed and made explosive substances.

He also allegedly had material which did “advance anti-Muslim, Neo-Nazi and other racist causes”.

Smith is also said to have possessed details on the use of chemical agents as weapons as well as the manufacture of explosives and firearms.

He faces a separate charge of having information on a number of electronic devices and discs linked to terrorism.

This included the “practice of guerrilla warfare and paramilitary survival”.

Both these charges are under the Terrorism Act 2000 or 2006.

Smith is further accused of sending an offensive text to a relative allegedly claiming “all Muslims must die”.

It is claimed he sent a Nazi-related images and messages as well as violent videos to another man.

Smith also faces allegations under the Explosive Substances Act and the Poisons Act.

