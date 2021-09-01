Drunk OAP threatened to throw wife, 81, out window of Aberdeen high-rise

A drunk Aberdeen pensioner who threatened to throw his elderly wife out of a high-rise window has been ordered to get on top of his alcohol problem.

Patrick Rothwell, 71, was abusive towards his wife of 27 years on various occasions last June and one point said he would throw her from the window of their flat in Granitehill House.

Rothwell admitted two counts of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and sentencing was deferred for background reports.

Procurator fiscal Carol Gammie told the court: “There appears to be some difficulty between the two largely owing to the accused’s consumption of alcohol.

“Mrs Rothwell and a neighbour indicated that when the accused has been drinking he is like a different person.”

‘She was as white as a sheet’

The court heard how on one occasion Rothwell came home in an “argumentative” mood and pulled back his fist as if to strike his wife.

“She ran from the flat and took refuge in a neighbour’s house with whom she was friendly,” Ms Gammie added. “The neighbour said she was in a state of panic and as white as a sheet.”

Three days later when his victim “saw which way the wind was blowing” and foresaw another argument brewing, she fled the flat out of fear and called the police.

After being charged, Rothwell later broke his bail condition by contacting his victim – to demand she gave him more cash to buy booze.

Reduced his booze consumption

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver said Rothwell is now attempting to deal with his alcohol issues, adding: “He had made some changes to his behaviour since his appearance from custody.”

She said he is now staying in homeless accommodation and had only consumed alcohol once.

Sheriff David Clapham handed Rothwell, of West North Street, a supervision order lasting 12 months as well as 60 hours of unpaid work.

He added: “If you appear in the dock again there’s every possibility that you will end up in custody.

“I am imposing an unpaid work order in the hope that it gives you help with your alcohol problem.”

