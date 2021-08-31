Flooded gas network likely to cause Haudagain delays for rest of week

Work to repair a flooded gas network in Aberdeen could continue for the rest of the week – with motorists being warned of delays at the Haudagain.

A section of Auchmill Road remains closed for motorists travelling westbound from the Haudagain roundabout while engineers work to remove water from a gas network.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto Mugiemoss Road which is resulting in delays of up to half an hour.

A number of Stagecoach and First Bus services are also being diverted to this route so passengers are advised to plan ahead.

#A96 – Great Northern Road/Auchmill Road❗️ As morning peak begins please expect delays on all approaches to Haudagain and along diversion on Mugiemoss Road. Expect delays to @StagecoachBBird’s and @FirstAberdeen’s services also. #ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/NgqJuS6MqX — Aberdeen Travel (@AberdeenTravel) August 31, 2021

SGN engineers returned to Great Northern Road this morning to continue pumping water out of the flooded network having now removed more than 125,000 litres.

In an update on Monday afternoon, SGN shared that they have now identified where the water is entering the network and have begun repairs.

The teams are now focused on pumping out water from the affected sections of the gas network in Great Northern Road, Anderson Road and Don Court.

All customers who have been affected by the gas supply issues have now been contacted by SGN who are offering cookers and heaters to those in need.

Gas has been made available to around 200 properties in Manor Drive, Manor Avenue, Manor Walk, Logie Place and Logie Terrace since Sunday evening.

SGN will share another update at 7pm, but cannot yet say when the work will be completed.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman has been keeping in contact with the gas network company over the weekend.

She said: “I have been in regular contact with SGN over the weekend and I am appreciative of all the work they are doing.

“I have impressed upon them that Great Northern Road is a major arterial route for Aberdeen and explained the level of complete traffic chaos that ensues when there are works around the Haudagain.

“I know that they wouldn’t close the road if it wasn’t necessary. I am hoping that the remaining disconnected customers can have their gas supply restored shortly, but until the water ingress is found and the remaining water is pumped from the system we may continue to see the diversion being in place.”

Delays across the city

Adding to the misery for motorists, North Anderson Drive is closed northbound this week while resurfacing work is completed between the Queens Road and Kings Gate roundabouts.

#A92 – North Anderson Drive❗️ A reminder the #A92 North Anderson Drive is ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ Northbound this week due to resurfacing between Queens Road and Kings Gate Roundabouts, Southbound down to one lane. Expect delays.@trafficscotland @originalfm @AberdeenCC #ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/dO3JRF4rLU — Aberdeen Travel (@AberdeenTravel) August 31, 2021

Resurfacing works on the Beach Esplanade is also continuing, and is due to be opened later today – two days later than scheduled.

Aberdeen City Council has also confirmed that the removal of the Spaces for Peoples works in the Rosemount area will be finished today, earlier than anticipated.

This means Rosemount Place is now fully open again for the first time this year, although a small section of Esslemont Avenue will remain closed until Tuesday afternoon.

First Bus has announced that diversions in the area that had been put in place until September 12 have been removed early so Rosemount Place is now being fully served.