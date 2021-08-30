Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Don’t go anywhere near the Haudagain’: Flooded gas network causes traffic misery while 600 homes left without supply

By Ellie Milne
August 30, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Engineers are working to remove the water from the gas network
Engineers are working to clear a flooded gas network causing chaos at a notorious Aberdeen bottleneck.

The westbound section of Auchmill Road, near the Haudagain roundabout, has been shut since the leak was discovered on Saturday.

It remains closed, with traffic being diverted through Mugiemoss – and motorists urged to stay clear of the area.

Flooding in the gas network at Great Northern Road has caused the problem, and engineers have pumped out more than 110,000 litres of water already.

However, more than 600 properties in Manor Drive, Manor Avenue, Manor Walk, Logie Place and Logie Terrace have been left without a gas supply.

SGN is providing portable cookers and heaters for those impacted.

An update is expected at about 7pm. 

Gas engineering works on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen on Monday. Picture: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

Flooded gas network

Extra engineers from across Scotland have been drafted in to continue pumping out the water with specialist equipment and to ensure all properties have gas available.

In the meantime, motorists are being diverted onto Mugiemoss Road and out onto the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road, where they can then rejoin the A96 at Bucksburn.

The eastbound carriageway of Auchmill Road remains open.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman has been sharing updates on the situation via Facebook.

She is also urging commuters to avoid the Haudagain area and has said the road closures are likely to remain in place for “a couple of days”.

She wrote: “Closing Great Northern Road and Auchmill Road and directing folk through Mugiemoss is always going to be a recipe for disaster. At this point all I can advise is don’t go anywhere near the Haudagain from any direction.”

Restrictions due to improvements to the Haudagain Junction have caused a number of traffic flow issues over the past few months with work expected to continue until winter.

Roadworks on the A96, from the Great Northern Road roundabout to the A947 Old Meldrum Road, to the A90 are also planned from 7.30pm on Friday. Works will continue overnight until 6am on Saturday morning.

Traffic being diverted down Muggiemoss Road in Aberdeen on Monday. Picture: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

Public transport diversions

A number of city centre bus services, including those which travel to the airport, have been impacted by the road closure.

First Bus announced that its 17, 17A and X27 services will divert via Mugiemoss Road to the roundabout next to McDonalds.

The X27 will then continue as normal to the airport, while the 17 and 17A will use Old Inverurie Road and Keppleshill Road as a detour.

Stagecoach Bluebird shared via Twitter that its services 10, 10B, 35, 37, 220 and 727 are also being diverted to Mugiemoss Road, They added that passengers should expect delays of up to 35 minutes.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.