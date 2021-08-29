Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman, 72, with serious injuries among five taken to hospital following two-car crash on A93 near Drumoak

By Denny Andonova
August 29, 2021, 4:37 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Crash on A93

Five people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash just outside of Drumoak in Aberdeenshire.

Police were called to the scene of an incident involving a white Toyota Yaris and red Mitsubishi ASX eastbound on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road at 4.35pm.

The 72-year-old female driver of the Toyota was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, along with her 74-year-old male passenger.

Three of the four occupants of the Mitsubishi were also conveyed by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with less serious injuries.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the road policing department said: “Our thoughts are with those involved and their families.

“An investigation into the collision is underway. If you witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle in the lead up to this incident and have not already spoken to my officers I would ask you to get in touch.

“Similarly if you may have dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries I would urge you to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number PS-20210829-2820.

