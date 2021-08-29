Woman, 72, with serious injuries among five taken to hospital following two-car crash on A93 near Drumoak

Five people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash just outside of Drumoak in Aberdeenshire.

Police were called to the scene of an incident involving a white Toyota Yaris and red Mitsubishi ASX eastbound on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road at 4.35pm.

The 72-year-old female driver of the Toyota was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, along with her 74-year-old male passenger.

Three of the four occupants of the Mitsubishi were also conveyed by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with less serious injuries.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the road policing department said: “Our thoughts are with those involved and their families.

“An investigation into the collision is underway. If you witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle in the lead up to this incident and have not already spoken to my officers I would ask you to get in touch.

“Similarly if you may have dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries I would urge you to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number PS-20210829-2820.