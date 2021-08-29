Aberdeen butcher leaves food fans salivating as chicken pakora pie is viral hit

An Aberdeen butcher continues to wow local foodies with his creative concoctions, and the latest offering has proved to be one of the most popular to date.

Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher on Hayton Road in Tillydrone is a hotspot for pie lovers and has become well known for the often unusual fillings they pack in a pastry case.

And their latest creation, a chicken pakora pie, has really set tongues wagging on Facebook.

Racking up an impressive 1,100 comments, north-east residents have been quick to tag pals in the mouth-watering post.

“Heaven in a pie”

The now-famous invention includes “homemade chicken pakoras and a thick and creamy tandoori sass inside a fresh crispy pie shell with a flaky all butter puff pastry lid”, according to the description on the post, and locals couldn’t help but drool at the prospect of tucking into one.

One hungry commenter described the bulging bakes as “heaven in a pie” while another said the creation “looks delicious” while questioning if shipping would be possible to US state Arkansas.

One drooling fan said “oh my… this looks naughty”, while another comment said “ooft check these bad boys oot.”

Several people from outside the Granite City said that they would be making a trip to the area soon to stock up on the tasty treats.

Chicken Pakora Pie.This Thursday at 3pm.

Queuing round the block

We recently reported how butcher Liam Scott’s lockdown pie creations left north-east residents queuing around the block to sample his goods.

Stocking 1,100 pies every Thursday as a result of his popular lockdown “pie day”, Liam and his team have built up the demand for the much-loved north-east favourite, selling out of them in around one to two hours.

Throughout lockdown The Tilly Butcher became the go-to place in the city centre to get a whole range of pies.

From savoury pizza flavoured ones to sweet Biscoff ones, not to mention the more traditional versions, it’s a four-day operation to make the pies and have them ready for 3pm every Thursday.

The 32-year-old who employs three members of staff started off in the butchery world when he was 16 and opened his business nearly a decade ago in September 2011.

Speaking at the time, Mr Scott said: “We tried pies from all over the north-east and we realised there was a gap in the market. For the first eight years we were winning awards for our sausages and we did everything we could with them. Then we moved onto pies to make them more special.

“Everyone is trying to do different pies and glazing them like we do. We have had a knock-on effect with our pies I would say as a result.”