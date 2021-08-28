A96 closed westbound at Haudagain roundabout due to gas leak with 30 minute queues reported

The A96 Auchmill Road is currently closed westbound near the Haudagain roundabout due to a gas leak.

Motorists are being urged to take care on the approach as traffic builds, with reported queues of up to 30 minutes.

Aberdeen City Council are urging motorists to avoid the area, writing on Twitter: “The diversions near the Haudagain due to the gas leak are causing delays in that area – please use an alternative route if possible.

“A section of the north-bound carriageway of Auchmill Road is closed.”

Writing on Twitter, Traffic Scotland said: “The A96 closed W/B approaching the Haudagain roundabout due to a gas leak.

“Traffic building on the approach.”

Buses have also been diverted and delayed due to the incident.

The 10 and 35 services by Stagecoach are currently not serving Auchmill Road to Buckspurn.

First are reporting that the 17, 17A, X27 will divert via Muggiemoss Road to the roundabout. The x27 will then continue as normal to the airport, while the 17 and 17A will use the Old Inverurie Road, Keppleshill Road and then return to the route.