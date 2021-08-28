Million-pound repair project to get fire-hit Hazlehead Park cafe back in action by Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Million-pound repair project to get fire-hit Hazlehead Park cafe back in action by Christmas

By Ben Hendry
August 28, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Pat Kennedy and Lord Provost Barney Crockett are pictured with construction workers David Easton and Keith McPhee, and the cafe team Rebecca Forbes, Jaroslaw Wierzbicki, Clarke Hendry, Damian Panikowski and Dayna Bruce. Picture by Kath Flannery
Pat Kennedy and Lord Provost Barney Crockett are pictured with construction workers David Easton and Keith McPhee, and the cafe team Rebecca Forbes, Jaroslaw Wierzbicki, Clarke Hendry, Damian Panikowski and Dayna Bruce. Picture by Kath Flannery

A million-pound restoration is under way to return a fire-ravaged Aberdeen cafe to its former glory.

The Park Cafe at Hazlehead was badly damaged in a blaze in December, and has been shut since.

But construction workers have now launched repairs, and management are hopeful that customers will be back inside by the end of the year.

The builders will have the coffee shop ready by then, with the function suite to follow by Easter.

Teenager was arrested after fire

It was late at night on Friday, December 11, that smoke was spotted billowing across Hazlehead Park from the building.

Police quickly confirmed the blaze was started deliberately and a 15-year-old boy was later charged.

By this spring, owner Pat Kennedy had formed plans for it to rise from the ashes and a contract was tendered for the project.

Burns Construction has now been appointed, and bosses expect a hassle-free process to get it done on time.

Cafe boss Pat Kennedy has had a tough year. Picture by Kath Flannery

‘It’s been a tough year’

Taking a break from serving customers at the replacement kiosk, Pat told us that people were already booking weddings for the function room next spring.

She said: “This is such a welcome step in the right direction.

“We still have a lot of bookings that have carried over from last year, and there are already weddings in the book for next year.”

Pat added: “It’s been devastating, to be honest, it’s been a tough year.

“But we have had amazing support, we have a terrific group of regular customers who have been coming to our replacement kiosk and marquee.

“I just can’t wait to welcome them back into the building.”

Watch as work begins at the popular spot – 

Hard-working staff battled the elements to keep business afloat

The contract is worth £900,000 and replacing the contents of the cafe could cost more than £100,000.

Pat rents the premises from Aberdeen City Council and has been running it for 10 years.

She reserved special praise for employees who donned “raincoats, welly boots and fleeces” to continue serving customers outdoors over winter.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, opened Pat’s other cafe in Duthie Park five years ago and has been a big supporter of the venues since then.

He hopes that the popularity of the city’s parks will continue after a surge in footfall during lockdown.

Pat Kennedy and Lord Provost Barney Crockett are pictured with construction workers David Easton and Keith McPhee, and the cafe team Rebecca Forbes, Jaroslaw Wierzbicki, Clarke Hendry, Damian Panikowski and Dayna Bruce. Picture by Kath Flannery

The councillor added: “It has been a silver lining on a very dark cloud that people are getting a bigger awareness of what they have on their doorsteps.

“And having the Park Cafe back up and running will put an extra spring in the step of people visiting Hazlehead.”

Burns Construction director, Keith McPhee, added: “There’s no complications expected, and the work being indoors means it won’t suffer any weather delays.

“It’s quite badly smoke and fire damaged, I come to the park quite a lot myself and it’s much worse than you would expect from the outside.”

Since starting, workers say they have been frequently approached by members of the public excited to see the building being repaired.

Owner of Hazlehead Park cafe destroyed in deliberate blaze says ‘smirking’ youths continue to torment her

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.